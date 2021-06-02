Two men charged over family feud remanded in custody

Two men facing charges arising out of a feud between McDonagh and Keenan families in Cork City where gunshots were discharged were remanded in custody for a fortnight.

Bernard McDonagh and Jim McDonagh appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison. Sgt Gearóid Davis said directions were still awaited from the DPP. Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until June 15. They are both charged with one charge of being in possession of a weapon on May 9.

Bernard McDonagh, 37, of Park Court, Ballyvolane, was allegedly one of the men who were also seen getting out of two cars outside 1 Ravensdale Close, Mahon, at 5.35pm on May 9 and walking towards the house carrying weapons. Det Garda Sweeney alleged these men left the scene in Mahon immediately following the discharge of a firearm.

The detective said gardaí later approached three men discarding weapons near the Simon community and two of them fled the scene.

She said one of those who ran was Bernard McDonagh who was arrested at Parnell Place, Cork. Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said the accused was not found in possession of any weapons.

Jim McDonagh, 22, of Nash’s Boreen, Cork, did not flee the scene at Lower Oliver Plunkett St, his solicitor Vicky Buckley said, adding that he was not caught with any weapon.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail for both men when they first came before the court.