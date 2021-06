An Garda Síochána in West Cork have seized a car after a driver attempted to avoid a checkpoint this afternoon.

The Road Policing Unit in the West Cork Division was carrying out a checkpoint when a “shy motorist declined to engage” and attempted a three-point turn.

The motorist was stopped and following checks on the Garda Mobility Device, it transpired that the driver was disqualified.

Gardaí seized the car and the driver will face a longer disqualification.