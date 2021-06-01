Cork councillor calls on Government to consider outdoor hospitality ahead of bank holiday

A Cork councillor has called on the Government to consider safely reopening outdoor hospitality ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Independent Cllr Ken O’Flynn said that while he appreciates that concerns have been expressed with regard to the large gatherings in the city, that he also appreciated that “people are justifiably frustrated at the widespread criticism that has since been pointed in their direction”.

“Concerns have rightly been raised about the lack of access to public toilets and bins at various locations which ultimately led to significant amounts of litter being discarded on our streets.

I am of the view that the solution lies in the reopening of outdoor hospitality ahead of schedule whereby people could safely socialise in a controlled setting with access to the facilities on site.

“The message is clear, please socialise outdoors, surely the onus is now on the Government to facilitate the safest possible environment to do so,” he said.

His comments come ahead of the reopening of the hospitality industry from tomorrow, with hotels reopening to guests after months of closure.

People gathered on Kennedy Quay, Cork to enjoy the evening sunshine and takeaway refreshments. Picture Dan Linehan

Pubs and restaurants will reopen for outdoor dining on June 7 and indoor dining will resume on July 5 for all hospitality.