Cork secondary school set for major expansion

CORK secondary school Coláiste an Phiarsaigh has received the all-clear from the Department of Education to proceed with plans for a major development and extension to the school.

The co-educational secondary school which is located in Glanmire has plans to add 13 general classrooms, specialist classrooms, ancillary accommodation, and two SEN classes.

Cork North Central TD Padraig O’Sullivan who himself attended and taught in the school welcomed the news.

“This is great news for Glanmire given the high demand on school places annually. Once delivered this project will help to alleviate the huge demand for school places locally,” he said.

Deputy O’Sullivan said Coláiste an Phiarsaigh is a ‘top class’ school in the local area.

“This expansion will replace a lot of the existing buildings that are there. It will allow for further expansion into the future.

"It is big news. I always found the staff there to be excellent. They are very supportive. It is a top-class school,” he added.