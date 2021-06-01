Gardaí in Cork arrest youth in relation to possible 'money mule' offences

Gardaí in Cork arrested a juvenile in recent days in relation to possible ‘money mule’ offences.

As part of an ongoing investigation into possible money laundering, gardaí in Fermoy arrested a juvenile for being a suspected ‘money mule’.

In a statement, gardaí said it is alleged that the juvenile allowed their bank account be used for fraudulent means where an invoice re-direct fraud had occurred and over €12,000 was transferred to this youth's account.

The youth was arrested on May 30 and was detained at a Garda station in West Cork under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said they were later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.