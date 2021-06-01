Tue, 01 Jun, 2021 - 10:47

Spanish fishing vessel detained off Mizen Head

Spanish fishing vessel detained off Mizen Head

The Irish Naval Service Vessel LÉ RÓISÍN has detained a Spanish registered Fishing Vessel approximately 95 Nautical Miles South of Mizen Head.

Amy Nolan

The Naval Service vessel LÉ Róisín (P51) has detained a Spanish registered fishing vessel approximately 95 nautical miles south of Mizen Head.

A spokesperson for the Defence Forces said that the detention was in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

The vessel will be escorted to port, where on arrival it will be handed over to An Garda Síochána.

This is the fifth vessel detained by the Naval Service in 2021.

The Defence Forces conducts at sea fishery inspections in line with the service level agreement with the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority, as part of its delivery of government services to the state.

More in this section

“IRISH FARMS ARE A GREAT PLACE TO LAND A HELICOPTER - YOU JUST DON’T WANT IT TO BE OUR AIR AMBULANCE” Irish Community Air Ambula Irish Community Air Ambulance and Macra na Feirme urge Cork rural communities to exercise care
Apache to expand presence in Cork, company to create 300 jobs nationally Apache to expand presence in Cork, company to create 300 jobs nationally
Details of Cork shop which sold winning Lotto ticket revealed Details of Cork shop which sold winning Lotto ticket revealed
‘People are falling victim to fraud on a daily basis’, warn gardaí in Cork

‘People are falling victim to fraud on a daily basis’, warn gardaí in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY