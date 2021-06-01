‘People are falling victim to fraud on a daily basis’, warn gardaí in Cork

Gardaí in Cork North have urged vigilance around fraud amid concerns that people are falling victim to scams on a daily basis.

They have shared examples of scams that have affected people in the division in recent weeks as part of efforts to highlight the issue.

In one instance, a woman received a text message claiming to be from her bank.

She followed the instructions in the message and entered her bank details.

Her account was then deducted to the value of €14,000.

In another example, a man in the Cork North received a text claiming to be from his bank.

The message stated that his account had been suspended due to unexplained activity.

To activate it he was asked to click a link and enter details.

Over €3,000 was then taken from his account.

In another case, a woman received a phone call from a man claiming to be from her broadband provider.

The man asked the woman to download an app onto her laptop where she then entered bank card details.

Four transactions were then made resulting in the loss of almost €3,500.

All of these cases took place in May.

Gardaí have also recently also highlighted scams where people are pretending to be from An Garda Síochána, Social Welfare, the Attorney General’s Office, banks, delivery companies and other businesses.

They are now urging the public to spread the word of fraud prevention.

Appeal to spread the word

Speaking today, Inspector Ann Marie Twomey said "Whilst the scammers may change their stories or methods, their goal is always the same – they want to access your sensitive information and get their hands on your money.

"We need everyone to spread the word, people of all ages and all walks of life are falling victim to fraud on a daily basis. They may have your name or know some bit of information about you, but you must never give out your details be it over the phone, text or email.

"If the person who contacts you claims to be from someone you are associated with, carry out your own enquiries to find out if it’s genuine – but do not click any links they send you, download an app or call the number they contact you from or that is stated in their email."

Recent national scams

In other instances, people have received a phone call from a number similar to the Garda Confidential Line which contacts a person stating they are investigating fraud activity or investigating a crime and require their details to progress the investigation. The phone call comes from 0-1800-666-111. The actual Garda Confidential Line number is 1800-666-111 and does not make outgoing calls.

Another tells a person there is a warrant out for their arrest/an outstanding fine/ that their DNA has been found in a crashed car or on drugs seized and to prevent further action, they are asked to make a payment.

Other examples include where people receive phone calls and texts from persons fraudulently advising they are a named official of the Department of Social Protection and being advised your PPS number has been compromised or calls, emails or correspondence from a sports club, i.e golf club, which advises of a change in their banking details or request a new method of payment.