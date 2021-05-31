Cork's newest millionaire yet to make contact with National Lottery following €2.4m win

The National Lottery is urging lottery players in Cork to check their tickets as the winner of Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot worth over €2.4 million has yet to make contact.

The winning €2,469,871 Lotto jackpot ticket was sold in a seaside town in Cork.

The Rebel county player became the fourth Lotto jackpot winner of the year after purchasing their Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw.

Saturday night’s Lotto draw also marked the second Lotto jackpot win in the space of a week following the €6.4 million win in Athlone on Saturday, May 22.

"We are appealing to all of our Lotto players in Cork to check their tickets carefully as one Rebel county player has become Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire," a National Lottery spokesperson said.

"Any players who may have been enjoying the sunshine along the coast in Cork on Saturday and bought a Lotto ticket – you could be holding a ticket worth €2.4 million in your hand!

"The main thing to do now is to stay calm and make contact with our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for you to claim your prize.”

The winner has also been advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place.

The winning store where the ticket was purchased will be announced tomorrow morning.