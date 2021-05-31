Popular Cork tourist attraction 'still closed for summer 2021' but efforts are underway to reopen

Cork's popular Camden Fort Meagher still remains closed to visitors but efforts are underway to reopen the attraction, it has been confirmed.

An update posted to the site's official Facebook page stated that the fort in Crosshaven is "still closed for summer 2021" but that efforts are ongoing to reopen the site.

The internationally renowned Camden Fort Meagher is recognised as being "one of the finest remaining examples of a classical Coastal Artillery Fort in the world".

For almost four centuries the fort played a key role as a strong strategic position for the defence of Ireland, the west coast of England and Wales.

Some 65% of the fort is located underground in a labyrinth of tunnels and chambers.

In July last year, it was announced that the fort would not reopen to visitors until 2021.

"After thinking long and hard we here at Camden Fort Meagher have sadly decided it will not be possible for us to open to the public this year.

"This was a really hard decision for us to make but after careful consideration, we realised it would not be possible to get the fort to a point where it is ready to welcome visitors while ensuring everyone’s safety in the limited time we have left in the summer," a statement on Facebook read.

Last year marked the tenth anniversary since the fort was opened up to the public for the first time.

Before the pandemic hit in March 2020, efforts were underway to improve the visitor experience and to open up new areas of the site to the public.

Updates on the reopening will be posted to the Camden Fort Meagher Facebook page.