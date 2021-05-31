Covid-19 latest: Department of Health confirms 378 new cases

There have been 378 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as of midnight last night, the Department of Health has confirmed.

In a Tweet this evening, the Department also confirmed that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

As of midnight, Sunday 30 May, we are reporting 378* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



35 in ICU. 98 in hospital.



*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) May 31, 2021

There are currently 98 Covid patients in hospital, 35 of which are in ICU.

The daily number of Covid-19 related deaths as well as cases by county, and up-to-date vaccination figures are being disrupted by the ongoing impact of the cyber attack.