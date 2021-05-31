Cork man wins first-ever 'reach for the stars' astrophotography competition

A Cork man has won the Public Choice Award in the inaugural ‘Reach for the Stars’ astrophotography competition.

Charles Coughlan, from Waterfall, won the competition, run by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS), after his image received the most votes from members of the public, who had been encouraged to view the 170 images that were shortlisted and to cast their vote for their favourite via an online gallery on the DIAS website.

Mr Coughlan’s image, ‘Comet Neowise over Ardmore’, captures Comet Neowise from Seaview Motorhome Park in Ardmore.

In addition to Mr Coughlan’s success in the public vote, another Cork astrophotographer fared well in the competition.

A photograph by Richard Sweeney, from Ladysbridge, was selected to feature in an exhibition of the judges’ 20 top-rated images.

Mr Sweeney’s image, ‘A Flaming Star’, will feature alongside Mr Coughlan’s as part of the exhibition, which will run online initially, launching on the DIAS website this week.

Commenting on the images selected for the exhibition, Professor Peter Gallagher, head of astrophysics at DIAS and a member of the judging panel for ‘Reach for the Stars’, said: “The standard of entries to the competition was excellent, and the judging panel had a very difficult job making our final selection.

“The chosen images showcase a variety of striking and impressive astronomy scenes, and capture the talent of astrophotographers in Ireland,” Prof Gallagher said.