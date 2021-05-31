Gatherings could 'exploit our weakest link', says Henry 

A senior HSE figure has warned that the gatherings could “exploit our weakest position” if large groups of unvaccinated people are coming together.

It follows reports of crowds gathering in Cork as well as Dublin and Galway at the weekend.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan blasted the “enormous crowds” who gathered in parts of Dublin at the weekend, saying it was what the country “does not need” after making so much progress pushing down cases of Covid-19.

On Monday, Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer with the HSE said he had concerns about some of the scenes of crowds over the weekend.

He said: “Younger people for the most part did their best to protect their older citizens. A huge acknowledgement is required by all of us to them… they’ve suffered from isolation and lost opportunities in life.

“But some of the scenes looked like V-Day, as if the virus had surrendered. This virus doesn’t surrender.”

“It exploits our weakest position – and our weakest position of course is those who are unvaccinated. It exploits congested gatherings, and certainly situations where there is alcohol,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“This is not V-Day… it’s a longer war.”

Coronavirus regulations remain in place across Ireland, however the country is looking forward to imminent relaxations.

From June 2, hotels, B&Bs, guesthouses and self-catering accommodation will be able to reopen as well as outdoor service in bars and restaurants, cinemas and theatres.

On Friday night, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said that while the end of the pandemic was “within our grasp”, he urged the public to “remain vigilant against the terrible virus”.