Beoga announce Cork tour date 

TRAD band Beoga has announced a Cork tour date following the release of their brand-new instrumental EP.

After five albums, a shortlist for a Grammy and numerous international tours, Beoga reached a wider international audience as a result of a chance encounter with Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance and Johnny McDaid which led to the band co-writing Ed Sheeran’s massive hit ‘Galway Girl’ and ‘Nancy Mulligan’.

Now, the band are back with their new EP, Breathe and a Cork concert date.

Produced by the band’s own Seán Óg Graham, Breath reflects a melting pot of emotions and influences held together by the unmistakable Beoga sound.

Released in April, each track on the EP reflects the global upheaval over the last year and tells the personal experiences of the band members.

Speaking on the new EP, singer and member Niamh Dunne said that the record started out with "fragments of ideas".

"In the last few years as a band musically we’ve taken a lot of twists and turns; we figured an instrumental EP would give us the opportunity to bring everything together in terms of a sound that captures where we’ve come from, as well as where we are now.”

The opening track, ‘Origins,’ symbolises the hopes of a new year and new beginnings, featuring delicate piano and string lines with a pensive melody on the accordion while ‘Disarray’ has darker, grungier textures with distorted electric guitars, drums and synths.

‘Up’ features a sample from the incomparable Maya Angelou, the iconic American poet – ‘Just like hopes springing high, still I’ll rise' which is followed by ‘Fires’.

Closing out the EP, ‘Breathe’ includes vocal samples and a sense of meditative calm whilst fiddle and accordion provide a trad undertone.

Beoga was formed in County Kerry in 2002 at the All-Ireland Fleadh and the line-up features Damian McKee on accordion, multi-instrumentalist Seán Óg Graham, pianist Liam Bradley and Eamon Murray on bodhrán, with Niamh Dunne joining in 2005, on vocals and fiddle.

Beoga performed as Ed Sheeran’s only special guest on his headlining Glastonbury performance and supported him on his Irish stadium tour in 2018.

The band are set to play Cyprus Avenue on Tuesday 23 November.

Tickets are on sale Wednesday 2 June at 10 am and are available here or from Eventbrite.