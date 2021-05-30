Covid numbers: 374 additional cases

Another 374 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Sunday.

The Department of Health also said there were 99 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 35 are in intensive care (ICU).

Data relating to the number of Covid related deaths, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyberattack on the Health Services Executive earlier this month.

On Sunday, Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan hit out at scenes of “enormous crowds” gathered in Dublin city centre which saw four arrests made by Gardaí.

In Cork, 12 arrests were made by the policing authorities for public order offences.

Dr Tony Holohan said it was what the country “does not need” after making so much progress pushing down cases of Covid-19.

Dr Holohan said he had driven into Dublin city centre to collect someone from work at 8.15pm, and was “absolutely shocked” by what he had seen.

“Drove into Dublin City Centre to collect someone from work at 815 PM. Absolutely shocked at scenes in South Great George’s St, Exchequer St, South William St area,” he tweeted.

“Enormous crowds – like a major open air party.

“This is what we do not need when we have made so much progress.”

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said he shared the concerns voiced by the chief medical officer.

“Those scenes are not the scenes we want to see,” he told RTÉ Radio’s This Week programme.