'Close call' rescue for family of six left stranded on Spike Island after kayak capsized in Cork Harbour

The Crosshaven RNLI responded to a call-out at 12.40pm on Sunday after a kayak capsized after being hit by the wake of a passing vessel. PIC: RNLI Crosshaven Lifeboat Station

The RNLI rescued a family of six, stranded on Spike Island, after two members fell into the water while out on Kayaks.

The Crosshaven RNLI responded to a call-out at 12.40pm on Sunday after a kayak capsized after being hit by the wake of a passing vessel.

The father and his four-year-old son went into the water.

Crosshaven RNLI volunteers found the family ashore on Spike Island. The child was very cold after spending 20 to 30 minutes in the water and initially, the crew were very concerned for his welfare.

The crew warmed the child up in what was warm sunshine and continued to monitor him. Eventually, the child was eating and drinking with no signs of distress and it was decided to transport the family and their kayaks back to their vehicle at Paddy’s point slipway.

The RNLI called the incident a “close call.” The volunteers that responded to the incident were David Venner in command with Norman Jackson, Derek Moynan and Alan Venner. Launch and recovery crew were JP English (DLA), Michael McCann and Jon Meaney.

