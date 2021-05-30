Gardaí arrest 12 people in Cork city in attempt to disperse crowds

GARDAÍ in Cork arrested 12 people on Saturday for public order offences in an attempt to disperse the large crowds that had gathered in the sunshine in the city centre.

Crowds were reported at Kennedy Quay and along Grand Parade and uniformed Gardaí with the assistance of the Public Order Unit dispersed crowds on Saturday evening.

In a statement to The Echo, a Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Cork on patrol observed a large number of persons congregating in the city centre and adjoining areas on the evening of Saturday, “Current public health regulations only put limits on the numbers attending organised events. Uniformed Gardaí with the assistance of the Public Order Unit dispersed a crowd at the city centre and, later in the evening, the Kennedy Quay and Grand Parade areas.”

In total, 12 persons were arrested in the city centre area for public order offences.

The Gardaí also reiterated the importance of the public following the public health guidelines.

“As public health regulations continue to be reduced and activity begins to normalise An Garda Síochána continues to remind the public of the ongoing public health guidelines, which include not to gather in large groups, maintain social distancing and wearing of face coverings in crowded public spaces.

"An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to the public to avoid crowded areas and large gatherings.”