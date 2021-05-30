Sun, 30 May, 2021 - 15:10

Medical chief ‘absolutely shocked’ at Dublin crowds

Dr Tony Holohan said it was what the country “does not need” after making so much progress pushing down cases of Covid-19.

Rebecca Black, PA

The chief medical officer has hit out at scenes of “enormous crowds” gathered in Dublin city centre.

He was reacting on Twitter to crowds in the South Great George’s Street area on Saturday night.

Dr Holohan said he had driven into the city centre to collect someone from work at 8.15pm, and was “absolutely shocked” by what he had seen.

“Drove into Dublin City Centre to collect someone from work at 815 PM. Absolutely shocked at scenes in South Great George’s St, Exchequer St, South William St area,” he tweeted.

“Enormous crowds – like a major open air party.

“This is what we do not need when we have made so much progress.” Coronavirus regulations remain in place across Ireland, however the country is looking forward to imminent relaxations.

From June 2, hotels, B&Bs, guesthouses and self-catering accommodation will be able to reopen as well as outdoor service in bars and restaurants, cinemas and theatres.

On Friday night Irish premier Micheal Martin said that while the end of the pandemic was “within our grasp”, he urged the public to “remain vigilant against the terrible virus”.

