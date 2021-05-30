It could be you! Lotto winner in Cork scoops €2.4m jackpot

ONE lucky Lotto player in Cork is €2.4 million richer today after the National Lottery confirmed that one ticketholder in the Rebel county scooped Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot worth €2,469,871.

The National Lottery also confirmed that it plans to reveal the location of Ireland’s latest Lotto jackpot win in the coming days.

This is the second Lotto jackpot win in the space of a week following the €6.4 million win in Athlone on Saturday 22nd May.

Following last night’s Lotto jackpot win, the National Lottery is now encouraging all its Lotto players, especially in Co. Cork to carefully check their tickets to see if they are Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire.

A Lottery spokesperson said: "If you are the winner, stay calm and be sure to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place.

"They should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize."

The winning numbers for Saturday night’s €2,469,871 Lotto jackpot are: 09, 15, 28, 34, 39, 46 and bonus number is 26.