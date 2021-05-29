Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 18:12

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Mallow crash where three people were hospitalised 

Three people were hospitalised from the crash that occurred on Navigation Road, at 10am. Picture Denis Minihane.

Roisin Burke

A witness appeal has been issued by Gardaí following a two-vehicle collision near Mallow on Thursday.

Three people were hospitalised from the crash that occurred on Navigation Road, at 10am.

Sergeant Tony Cronin is leading the appeal for information about the incident which involved a white Renault Van and a white Hyundai Tucson.

Speaking to Patrica Messinger on C103's Cork Today Show he said: "Yesterday morning at approximately 10am there was a collision between two vehicles.

"It happened very close to Mallow Racecourse on the Mallow town side of it.

"Conditions were wet and the road was reasonably busy at the time.

"We're appealing for any witnesses who were on the Navigation Road between 9.50am and and 10.10am.

"If you have dashcam footage or witnessed anything we would ask you to contact Mallow Garda Station with any information you may have. The number is 022 31450.

"There were serious injuries involved in this collision.”

