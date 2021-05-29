Covid-19 latest: More than 460 new cases confirmed 

There have been 464 further Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said.

As of Wednesday morning, 90 coronavirus patients were in hospital, of whom 35 were in ICU.

Data relating to the number of Covid related deaths, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyberattack on the Health Services Executive earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the chief of the Health Service Executive says they are "gaining momentum" in rebuilding its healthcare systems after the May 14 cyberattack.

However, CEO of the HSE Paul Reid added: "We're conscious it will be some time yet before our patients and staff see the full benefits though and we're still at high-risk levels."

Earlier, the Chief Clinical Officer (COO) said he was hesitant to blame the HSE for the inadequate protection of their systems.

Colm Henry told Raidió na Gaeltachta: "We must remember at all times that this attack was perpetrated by criminals who had no scruples about who they targeted and who suffered as a result of their criminality."

The HSE said it was taking any potential publication of stolen patient "very seriously" after confirming information on more than 500 patients was published on the dark web.

The HSE said it will continue to monitor social media for any further breaches but it is not yet aware of any further publishing attempts.