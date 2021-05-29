€10k Lotto Award for Cork Arts organisation

Cork-based theatre Company Graffiti was announced as the recipient of the Arts & Culture Award at the National Lottery Good Causes Awards held virtually on Saturday, May 29.

The Graffiti Theatre Company, have been providing quality arts experiences to children and young people since 1984 and the organisation will receive a cash prize of €10,000 towards the work that they do throughout Cork City and county.

In an average year, Graffiti can provide 10,000 creative encounters for children in creches, primary schools and post-primary schools. Good Causes funding allows the company to subsidise their work to make it accessible and affordable, and in many cases, free.

Graffiti Theatre Company provide a unique brand of excellence in drama and theatre work for children and young people from birth to 18 years. They aim to develop children’s confidence through participation in the arts while striving to promote the importance of imagination and curiosity. Every child should have access to culture and be able to discover the world through the arts.

Chief Executive of the National Lottery Andrew Algeo said: “I would like to congratulate all of the team at the Graffiti Theatre Company as well as our other six category winners who have all had a tremendous impact within each of their communities. The past year has been a challenge for towns and villages all over Ireland and these groups have gone above and beyond for those around them. It is such an inspiration to see the amazing work being done in every corner of the country by such a variety of groups who benefit from Good Causes funding.”

Due to Covid, this year’s Good Causes Awards ceremony took place virtually with finalists tuning in from the comfort of their own homes across the country. Grainne Seoige hosted the event live from the Mansion House in Dublin and was joined by an array of familiar faces to present each of the awards to the category winners.

Graffiti Theatre Company were presented with the Arts & Culture award by singer Tolü Makay remotely during the event.

The six category winners received €10,000 each, whilst the overall Good Cause of the Year, Lough Ree Lanesborough Angling Hub, received an additional €25,000.

This year’s National Lottery Good Causes Award winners are: