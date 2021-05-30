'You are a f***ing animal': Cork man pleads guilty to threatening behaviour

A 24-year-old man shouted at a member of An Garda Síochána, “You are a f***ing animal.”

Calum Nolan, formerly of Mourne Avenue, The Glen, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge of engaging in threatening behaviour.

The charge arose out of an incident on the afternoon of April 29 at Lower Oliver Plunkett Street.

The accused man since commenced a nine-month sentence for an unrelated crime.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a two-month concurrent sentence for the charge of engaging in threatening words or behaviour.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, stressed that the it was verbal in nature.