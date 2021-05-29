Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 15:32

Bail refused for Cork man found with scalpels concealed down his sock 

The man was remanded in custody until June 3.

Liam Heylin

A man was searched and found to have three scalpels wrapped in tissue concealed down his sock.

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to Liam Hurley of 190 Farranferris Avenue, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Hurley said he would definitely turn up in court for the cases against him and would sign on at his local garda station twice a day if required.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused the bail application made by Hurley through his solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher.

Hurley, 38, was remanded in custody until June 3.

Garda Majella O’Sullivan charged him with having three weapons in his possession – namely the scalpels – at St. Patrick’s Street on May 27.

He is also charged with stealing drink at O’Donovan’s off-licence on Summerhill South on April 24, and the following day at Grand Parade, engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger.

