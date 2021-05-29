Man who failed to show up for Cork court was 'sick with fear' 

A middle-aged man failed to show up in court for his sentencing for stealing €35,000 and it emerged that the accused was sick with fear.

A bench warrant had to be issued for the arrest of Tim Shelly of Crosshaven Road, Carrigaline, County Cork, on May 10 when he failed to appear at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Garda Stephen Cleary arrested Tim Shelly and brought him before the court on the warrant.

Imelda Kelly, prosecution barrister, said the state was now applying to have the accused man remanded in custody for sentencing.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin asked, “Why did he not show up?”

Dermot Sheehan, defence barrister, replied, “Fear. He told me he was literally sick from fear.”

Mr Sheehan said the defendant had produced €500 in court to compensate the injured party.

Ms Kelly said that now brought total compensation to date to €1,350.

The background to the case was that a total of €35,000 was stolen through cheques received by the accused at Maxol service station, Ballinwillin, Mitchelstown, County Cork, on three dates in 2012 - €15,000 on February 18, €10,000 on August 1 and €10,000 on August 10.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said, “I will remand him in custody to Tuesday June 1. I cannot continue with repeated warrants.”