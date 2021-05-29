Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 10:36

Cork court: Man says gear bag found containing €70k of heroin 'nothing to do with' him 

Cork court: Man says gear bag found containing €70k of heroin 'nothing to do with' him 

A 44-year-old allegedly caught near a Garda checkpoint carrying a gear bag containing €70,000 worth of heroin completely denied having anything to do with the drugs.

Liam Heylin

A 44-year-old Dubliner allegedly caught near a Garda checkpoint carrying a gear bag containing €70,000 worth of heroin completely denied having anything to do with the drugs.

Gardaí with the assistance of a sniffer dog located the gear bag at the side of the road and found that it contained half a kilogram of heroin.

Thomas Lakes testified from Mountjoy Jail by video link to Cork District Court that he knew nothing about the gear bag.

He said he was walking along the road when he was stopped by gardaí and questioned about the drugs. He said they did not belong to him.

Detective Garda Long testified during the bail application by Mr Lakes that the accused was travelling in a car that stopped behind another car at a Covid-19 checkpoint on the main Cork-Limerick road and that a number of people allegedly got out of the car.

The detective said he saw Mr Lakes carrying the bag and that when the bag was subsequently found during a search there was documentation in the bag with the defendant’s name on it.

Cross-examined by Sergeant Gearóid Davis during his bail application about the bag, the defendant replied, “nothing to do with me”.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the defendant had been remanded in custody since his arrest on these drugs charges dating back over two months and that he had waited until now to make his application for bail.

“It is a serious charge,” said Judge Kelleher. 

“He said he had an addiction at the time — not to this drug but to crack cocaine.”

Bail was refused and the accused man was remanded in custody until June 16 to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Detective Garda Long gave evidence at the time of arrest, charge, and caution of how Mr Lakes made no reply to either charge after caution.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 Four countries removed from mandatory hotel quarantine list 
Tusla provides update as challenges continue following HSE cyberattack  Tusla provides update as challenges continue following HSE cyberattack 
Hospitality sector in Cork 'beaten and exhausted' with pubs and restaurants set to close before New Year's Eve ‘Today is a good news day:’ Changes to number of wedding guests under new guidelines welcomed  
cork court
Meeting Katie Taylor and a letter from Joe Biden: Cork sweetheart Adam King having the time of his life! 

Meeting Katie Taylor and a letter from Joe Biden: Cork sweetheart Adam King having the time of his life! 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY