Plans in motion for more than 70 residential units in Ballincollig and Ovens

PLANS are in motion for more than 70 residential units in Ballincollig and Ovens following two separate planning applications recently lodged with Cork City Council.

Kway Developments Limited is seeking permission for the demolition of an existing house and all existing structures at a site at East Gate on Main Street in Ballincollig to construct 16 residential units.

The development would consist of eight two-bedroom detached houses and eight two-bedroom townhouses.

Access to the proposed development would be via an upgraded entrance off Main Street.

It is proposed to install traffic signals at the development entrance which would consist of a 5.5m wide controlled pedestrian crossing.

Red coloured tactile paving would be installed at either side of the crossing and would be accompanied by a ‘demand activated’ pedestrian crossing button.

In documentation submitted with the application, developers stated that analysis carried out as part of the Traffic and Transport Assessment (TTA) demonstrated that the proposed signalization would have “minimal impact” on the operation of the existing junction.

The document also stated that the existing boundary wall would be removed and a new boundary wall would be constructed further back into the development land if the development is given the go-ahead.

A decision on the planning application is expected by mid-July.

Houses in Ovens

Separately, an application has been lodged with city council seeking permission to develop 58 houses in Ovens.

The application was submitted by Classes Land ULC for development on lands currently in agriculture use at Classis, Ovens.

Prior to development, two farm sheds would first be demolished.

The proposed development would consist of 13 two-bed houses, 35 three-bed houses and 10 four bed-houses.

In documentation submitted with the application, it states that a pre-planning consultation meeting took place early last year and the scheme presented at this stage was 50 residential units.

“The guidance given was that an increase in density would be advisable for efficient and sustainable land use,” it states.

Permission is also being sought for a vehicular entrance and associated site works.

The number of car parking spaces proposed is 122.

The application is currently at pre-validation stage.

A decision on the development is also expected by July 19.