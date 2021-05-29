Meeting Katie Taylor and a letter from Joe Biden: Cork sweetheart Adam King having the time of his life! 

Adam King and his virtual hugs continue to make an impression on the world stage, as highlighted in his appearance on last night's Late Late show.

The young lad, who became an instant star when he appeared on the the Late Late Toy Show last November, was back to chat to Ryan Tubridy last night and brought the whole family with him.

Viewers loved the appearance by the loving, close-knit King family - including scene-stealing baby sister Sarah!

Easy to see why Adam is such a wonderful little guy. He comes from such a gorgeous, close knit team of a family. #AdamKing #LateLate #LateLateShow #VirtualHug 😍 — Carole (Ducky) (@IrPsych) May 28, 2021

Can we take a moment for Toy Show star Adam King and his gorgeous family on the #LateLateShow tonight 😭❤️ #LateLate pic.twitter.com/9sjqhUQqHP — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) May 28, 2021

Lads the king family on the #LateLateShow are the most adorable people on the planet. I thought Adam was the star of the #toyshow but his baby sister Sarah is steeling the show tonight wandering around the studio 🥰😍 the rest of the family are so adorable too #LateLate — Mark Ryan (@Mark_Pablo_R) May 28, 2021

It’s no wonder Adam King is such a lovely soul with his beautiful family. #LateLateShow — Cara O'Doherty (@CaraODoherty8) May 28, 2021

Together, the King family told the story of Adam's letter from US president Joe Biden.

In the letter, President Biden writes about the “hope and joy” Adam has inspired in so many people, saying that Adam’s message “gives them strength, and it gives me strength.”

Referring to his own childhood, the President reveals difficulties with a speech impediment and tells Adam that he knows he will “inspire even more people to reach for the stars and follow their dreams.”

David King, Adam’s father, said, “When Adam made his virtual hug, he said it was for everyone – and he meant it. We are humbled and amazed by this gift from President Biden to Adam and our family. We are also truly grateful to the people of Ireland for taking Adam into their hearts and for spreading his message of love at a time when finding ways to connect has been so hard.”

And then, just when you thought the show could not get any sweeter, Katie Taylor - a hero to Adam and his whole family - came out to greet them.

Katie Taylor on the @RTELateLateShow meeting Adam King & family:



‘You don’t need an Olympic medal to be a hero.’



I swear someone’s cutting onions in the kitchen. #LateLateShow — Her Sport (@HerSportDotIE) May 28, 2021

That was a gorgeous moment. Adam's little face when he saw Katie Taylor. #LateLateShow — Jennifer Canesten (@Jenni4Canesten) May 28, 2021

Katie Taylor and Adam King together on the #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/oSf9n7JxvT — Éanna (@eanna_e) May 28, 2021