Meeting Katie Taylor and a letter from Joe Biden: Cork sweetheart Adam King having the time of his life! 

Adam King and his virtual hugs continue to make an impression on the world stage, as highlighted in his appearance on last night's Late Late show. 

The young lad, who became an instant star when he appeared on the the Late Late Toy Show last November, was back to chat to Ryan Tubridy last night and brought the whole family with him. 

Viewers loved the appearance by the loving, close-knit King family - including scene-stealing baby sister Sarah! 

Together, the King family told the story of Adam's letter from US president Joe Biden. 

In the letter, President Biden writes about the “hope and joy” Adam has inspired in so many people, saying that Adam’s message “gives them strength, and it gives me strength.” 

Referring to his own childhood, the President reveals difficulties with a speech impediment and tells Adam that he knows he will “inspire even more people to reach for the stars and follow their dreams.” 

David King, Adam’s father, said, “When Adam made his virtual hug, he said it was for everyone – and he meant it. We are humbled and amazed by this gift from President Biden to Adam and our family. We are also truly grateful to the people of Ireland for taking Adam into their hearts and for spreading his message of love at a time when finding ways to connect has been so hard.”

And then, just when you thought the show could not get any sweeter, Katie Taylor - a hero to Adam and his whole family - came out to greet them. 

