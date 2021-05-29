Man who confessed to assaulting former wife and her parents given suspended jail term

A man aged 37 confessed to assaulting his former wife and both of her parents and has now been given a six-month suspended jail term.

Eoghan Harrington of Longshore Drive, Jacob’s Island, Cork, pleaded not guilty originally to charges against him at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, and a jury of nine men and three women was sworn in to hear the case.

However, after the three complainants gave evidence, the defendant was re- arraigned on an amended indictment and he admitted three counts of simple assault.

He admitted assaulting Paul Trundle by pushing him against a pillar and punching him. He pleaded guilty to assaulting Margaret Trundle by grabbing her hand and taking her mobile phone.

Finally, he admitted assaulting his ex-wife, Emma Trundle, by grabbing her left hand and shoving her against a wall. The incidents happened at Elsinore Heights, Midleton, on July 4, 2018.

The background to the incident was that the infant child of Emma Trundle and Harrington was injured in an accident at pre-school and Ms Trundle texted her ex-partner to let him know she had taken the child home.

She said she did not expect Harrington to come to Midleton, but he did.

Paul Trundle said he only became involved when he saw the defendant pushing his daughter against a wall. He went out and the defendant then pushed and punched him.

Margaret Trundle tried to video what was happening and she said the defendant grabbed her hand and took the phone from her.