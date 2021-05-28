Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 21:41

Four countries removed from mandatory hotel quarantine list 

Four countries removed from mandatory hotel quarantine list 

The Minister for Health has confirmed the removal of four countries, including the United States, from the mandatory hotel quarantine list with immediate effect. Photo Brian Lawless

Maeve Lee

THE Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, has removed four States from the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

The States removed from the list are Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and the United States of America.

The Department has reminded the public that it is a legal requirement that all travellers to Ireland to have a negative or ‘not detected’ result from a Covid-19 RT-PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before arrival.

In addition, it is also a legal requirement that those from non-designated countries observe 14 days of Home Quarantine. 

​This 14 day period can only be shortened with a not-detected RT-PCR test result taken no less than five days after arrival.

Due to concerns about the new variant of Covid-19, people travelling from Great Britain are strongly advised to avail of free testing five days after arrival in Ireland, and to strictly adhere to the legal requirements for home quarantine. 

Information on free post-travel testing is available here.

Read More

Explainer: What is opening under the latest plan for lifting restrictions?

More in this section

Beer In Amsterdam Explainer: What is opening under the latest plan for lifting restrictions?
hacker HSE confirm data relating to 520 patients shared
Up to 600 to attend pilot sporting event in Cork next month  Up to 600 to attend pilot sporting event in Cork next month 
#covid-19cork airport
Tusla provides update as challenges continue following HSE cyberattack 

Tusla provides update as challenges continue following HSE cyberattack 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY