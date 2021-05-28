Four countries removed from mandatory hotel quarantine list 

THE Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, has removed four States from the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

The States removed from the list are Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and the United States of America.

The Department has reminded the public that it is a legal requirement that all travellers to Ireland to have a negative or ‘not detected’ result from a Covid-19 RT-PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before arrival.

In addition, it is also a legal requirement that those from non-designated countries observe 14 days of Home Quarantine.

​This 14 day period can only be shortened with a not-detected RT-PCR test result taken no less than five days after arrival.

Due to concerns about the new variant of Covid-19, people travelling from Great Britain are strongly advised to avail of free testing five days after arrival in Ireland, and to strictly adhere to the legal requirements for home quarantine.

Information on free post-travel testing is available here.