Tusla provides update as challenges continue following HSE cyberattack 

TUSLA has provided an update to members of the public as the Child and Family Agency continues to face challenges following the HSE cyberattack.

Tusla has said that currently, the main point of contact with the Agency continues to be by phone with limited email access for some staff.

However, the Agency said that it hopes this will begin to improve soon.

While it continues to experience many challenges from the recent cyber attack on the HSE Network, Tusla has said it is continuing with as much work as possible in the circumstances.

A significant recovery plan is now in place and every resource and expertise is being used to assist Tusla in that effort while it also continues working to reduce the impact of the attack on the data held in its various systems.

Commenting on the position of the Agency two weeks since the attack, Tusla CEO Bernard Gloster said they have a lot of problems to address but continue to work through them.

“We are in a difficult position with many issues and concerns to address but we are methodically working through each step.

"The recovery phase will be costly in many ways,” he said.

“While I anticipate it will be some weeks before we have returned to a reasonably normal level of access to our systems it is important to emphasise that all of our front line staff are working, and we are there for the children and families who rely on our child protection and support services”

He added that they are very grateful to the public for their patience.