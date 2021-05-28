'We have never forgotten him': hopes discovery of skeletal remains may solve mystery of disappearance of Cork man

There are hopes that the discovery may solve the mystery of the disappearance of a local man who has been missing since 2004, although gardaí have warned that DNA analysis will take some time.
Gardaí confirmed that the car found is a red Toyota, with registration number 98-C-18625, which matches the description of the car that belonged to missing man Barry Coughlan.
Mr Coughlan, a fisherman from Crosshaven, was last seen outside the Moonduster Bar in the harbour town at 1.30am on May 1, 2004. He was 23 years old.
The parish priest of Crosshaven has said he hopes Mr Coughlan’s family will finally have closure, 17 years after he went missing.
Speaking to The Echo, Fr Patrick Stevenson said people in the locality were shocked at the discovery of the car.
“That’s what is unbelievable. They can’t believe that it wasn’t miles away, that it was within a couple of hundred yards of where he was last seen,” he said.
“We’re absolutely stunned to think that it [the car] was that long under the pier. It’s absolutely crazy.”