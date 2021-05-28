HSE confirm data relating to 520 patients shared

THE Health Service Executive (HSE) has confirmed that data relating to approximately 520 patients has been shared online.

In a statement, the HSE said that it has examined data that was illegally accessed following a story on the data by a news publication.

In a statement, the HSE said that it informed the publication of a court order they had obtained in relation to the matter and asked them to supply it with the information.

Following examination, the HSE has now confirmed that it is HSE data relating to approximately 520 patients in addition to corporate documents.

The data includes sensitive patient data, minutes of meetings and correspondence with patients, the HSE said.

The HSE's Data Protection Office has followed the appropriate procedures, including notifying the relevant health service providers and the Data Protection Commission.

The HSE has begun the process of notifying the patients involved and said that this will involve some further analysis of the data, which will be done “as quickly as possible”.

“This data was the initial small tranche of data that was previously reported on, and we are not aware of any further attempted publication of our data.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our patients and service users."

The HSE said it is working with An Garda Síochána on the criminal investigation.