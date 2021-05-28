Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 20:31

Explainer: What is opening under the latest plan for lifting restrictions

Outdoor services in restaurants and bars can recommence from June 7, with indoor servuces recommencing on July 5. 

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has confirmed plans for an extensive reopening of Ireland’s economy and society.

But what is opening and when under the latest plan?

Here is the full list of dates for the lifting of restrictions.

June 2 

Hotels, B&Bs, self-catering accommodation and hostels can reopen.

Residents will be allowed to use on-site facilities such as restaurants, bars and gyms.

June 7 

Numbers at outdoor events can increase to 100, or 200 for larger venues.

Cinemas and theatres can reopen.

Partial reopening of Driver Theory Test Services.

Visiting indoors in private homes. 

Visitors from one other household are permitted for unvaccinated households.

The number of guests allowed to attend weddings and receptions increases to 25.

Outdoor sports matches can recommence.

Gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres can reopen for individual training only.

Outdoor services in restaurants and bars can recommence.

July 5 

Return of indoor services in restaurants and bars.

Up to three households permitted to meet indoors in private homes.

The number of guests allowed to attend weddings and receptions increases to 50.

Organised indoor events can recommence. 

Up to 50 people at a majority of venues in pods of up to six people, with no intermingling of groups.

Up to 100 people can attend indoor events in larger venues with controls in place.

The number allowed at outdoor events increases to 200 or 500 in larger venues.

Indoor training, exercise and dance can recommence in pods of up to six.

July 19

Non-essential travel within the EU returns, under the digital Covid certificate.

August

Further increases in the numbers permitted at both indoor and outdoor events.

Increased numbers permitted at wedding receptions to 100.

Public transport operating at full capacity.

