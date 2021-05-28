Breaking: Skeletal remains discovered in car found at Crosshaven pier

Gardaí have today discovered skeletal remains in the car that was found off Hugh Coveney Pier in Crosshaven, on Wednesday evening.

The submerged car was discovered by divers on May 26 and Gardaí were notified. The scene was preserved as the Garda Water Unit conducted a search operation and were able to extract the car from the water the following day.

The car is currently being technically examined and has been confirmed as a red Toyota, 98-C-18625 - that of missing man Barry Coughlan.

During the technical examination of the car, Gardaí discovered the skeletal remains.

The remains will now be transferred to Cork City Morgue where an examination will be carried out.

The local Coroner has also been notified.

The results of the examination, and DNA analysis by Forensic Science Ireland, will hopefully assist in confirming the identity of the remains.

Gardaí have said the results of DNA analysis can take time.

Barry Coughlan, a fisherman from Crosshaven, was last seen outside the Moonduster Bar in the harbour town at 1.30 am on May 1, 2004. He was 23 years old.