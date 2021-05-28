Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 10:03

Indoor hospitality set to return on July 5 under recommendations from Nphet

The return of indoor dining and pubs will take place on July 5, under the Nphet advice.

James Ward, PA

Indoor hospitality is set to return in early July under recommendations made by public health officials to Government.

A Cabinet sub-committee was convened on Thursday night to discuss the latest advice on lifting lockdown restrictions from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Public announcement today

A full Cabinet meeting is to be held on Friday to sign off on the proposals ahead of a public announcement by Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

Nphet is understood to have advised that hotels can reopen on June 2, with outdoor hospitality, such as pubs and restaurants, to resume on June 7.

June 7 will also see the return of gyms and cinemas, while the number of people allowed to gather at outdoor events next month will be 100, or up to 200 in larger venues.

The number of people allowed at outdoor events will increase to 200, or 500 at larger venues.

Meanwhile, spectators are in line to return to sporting events.

Nphet has advised that crowds of up to 5,000 people or 25% of a venue’s capacity should be allowed, depending on which number is smaller.

Travel update 

A further announcement on international travel is expected on Friday.

Ireland is in line to adopt the EU’s Digital Green Certificate. It will take effect from July 1, but member states will have up to six weeks to implement it from then.

Speaking on Thursday, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said the people of Ireland have every reason to be hopeful about the summer ahead.

“We are ahead of ourselves in terms of where we thought we would be in terms of hospitalisations and cases,” he said.

“For that reason we can look forward to a very positive announcement on Friday in relation to the reopening of our society and our economy, and the phased return to international travel and events.”

