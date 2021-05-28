Pat Stacey awarded for upkeep of local area during Covid

Pat Stacey received a Civic Award for his community and volunteering work through Glanmire Area Community Association.

Mr Stacey and his team of volunteers took to the streets of Glanmire and the surrounding areas ensuring the upkeep of its many walkways and parks.

“We went around Glanmire and wherever we saw the urgency of work that was needed we did that work which meant cutting back hedging so people could walk around the pavement safely, and cutting the grass at the entrance to the town and the park and surrounding areas.

The people of Glanmire were out walking within the confines of 5km and a lot of people usually wouldn’t have had the time to discover the beautiful walks that we have in Glanmire so a lot of people discovered that during Covid so now there’s a community of people who have been doing the walks going out and picking litter and dog feces.

"We’re causing that problem by not picking it up and it’s a small percentage of people that do these things but that small percentage has a big impact,” he said.

Mr Stacey thanked Liam Ryan’s SuperValu for providing them with a shed on the shop’s premises to keep all the gear safely locked in and for the provision of transport and the upkeep of the truck.

Liam Ryan gave us the truck, he insured it, and he covered all the mechanic’s expenses. That’s such a big load off your mind.

He also thanked Cork City Council who helped with fuel for the ride-on mower and lawnmowers and strimmers that had to be maintained and to SECAD for providing volunteers.

“A lot of people made this possible. It’s fantastic and I’m really thrilled to bits.

“It was a fantastic day and the Lord Mayor and Mayoress were so good to us, they made us feel like family. It was a fabulous honour,” he said.