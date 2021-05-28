Oliver Lynch wins civic award for heroic Covid-19 fundraising

The winners of this year’s Lord Mayor’s Civic Awards have been announced during a broadcast on Cork City Council’s YouTube.

Each year six people receive Lord Mayor’s Civic Awards in recognition of their efforts to improve the community.

Eight-year-old Oliver Lynch received a Civic Award for his commitment to raising funds for Cork University Hospital Charity, Enable Ireland and Dogs for the Disabled.

Prior to Covid-19 Oliver, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, had been attending Enable Ireland for his therapies.

When Covid-19 hit, those therapies stopped and his family came up with a way to keep him active at a time when it was very easy to feel down.

Oliver’s brother and sister decided they would take part in a couch to 5km out on the green of their estate but due to Oliver’s cerebral palsy it wasn’t suitable for him. So the family came up with another way for Oliver to take part and decided to fundraise for charity while doing so.

Speaking to The Echo, his mother Alison said: “He walked 100 metres every day for 50 days and we set up the GoFundMe which took off.

The 100m is a row of six houses here and when he first started it was taking him 40 minutes to do it and as the days went on he got quicker and quicker and even now we go on a walk every day and it has definitely stood to him and made him stronger.

She said that although Oliver is quiet, that he “absolutely loved” the support after completing his challenge from family, local kids who sent cards, and the school.

He also had support from the Lord Mayor and Mayoress who attended on the final day to help see him across the finish line.

The soon-to-be nine-year-old is one of the youngest recipients of the awards which Ms Lynch said was “very special in itself”.

“It’s such an honour and we’re very humbled to receive the honour because there’s many a good person out there that deserves them so to be whittled down to the last six to receive one truly is an honour,” she said.