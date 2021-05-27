Met Éireann predicts warm weekend weather

Met Eireann has promised warm weather for the weekend with temperatures on the rise and reaching the high teens and low 20s Celsius in places.

The weather forecaster said that after a notably chilly May, with daytime temperatures across Ireland below average so far, much of Ireland will enjoy a spell of settled and warmer weather to end the month.

Met Éireann meteorologist, Aoife Kealy said: “Whilst there’s some wet weather across southern & western areas today (Thursday 27), northern and eastern areas will enjoy a largely dry and bright day, though rain will eventually move here later this afternoon and evening. This system will gradually clear through Friday, followed by high pressure becoming well established for the weekend.

“We’ll also have southerly winds which will bring warmer air and this, in combination with the strong sun at this time of year, means we’re going to see higher temperatures into the high teens and low twenties Celsius in places.”