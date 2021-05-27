Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 13:40

Popular Cork attraction calls out no shows

Fota Wildlife Park is reminding people to cancel a booking if the time slot is not going to be used, as it opens up the space to other people.

Roisin Burke

A popular Cork attraction is asking loyalty cardholders to turn up to bookings or cancel ahead of time following a spate of no-shows.

Park Director Sean McKeown said there was a number of people not showing up for their scheduled visit to the wildlife park and also said the biggest source was Season Pass holders.

Mr McKweon said at present there was no reprimand for a no-show, but said if the trend continues, the issue would be looked at.

“Please stick to your time slot and turn up if you have made a booking,” Mr McKeown asked visitors to the park.

“If you are cancelling, let us know.” 

In terms of the reopening, Mr McKeown said the park is immensely popular at the weekends with thousands passing through the front gates in allocated time slots that ensures enough space for everyone.

The Park Director also said midweek was a little quieter and would suit anyone who wanted to get to the park but was a little nervous of crowds in the current circumstances.

Mr McKeown also said that the Wildlife Park was launching a new website in the next two weeks that would make it much easier for people to book a slot, but also to cancel.

“With any technology there are glitches, but we are expecting this new website to be much more user friendly and a little more robust.” 

Bookings can be made at www.fotawildlife.ie.

