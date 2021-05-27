WATCH: Stephanie Rainey releases music video for song inspired by sitcom Friends

CORK native Stephanie Rainey has launched the music video for her latest single inspired by popular sitcom, Friends ahead of the much-anticipated reunion show.

Following up the runaway success of ‘No Cowboy’, which saw Stephanie Rainey blister through the Irish charts and feature as Irish Artist of the Month on radio stations across the country, the singer-songwriter is back with the new single ‘Ross & Rachel’.

The pop classic was released last month and is the second single from the Cork native this year ahead of the release of her new EP this summer.

The music video for 'Ross & Rachel' premiered today, coinciding with the long-awaited Friends reunion.

The music video for Stephanie's successful ‘No Cowboy’ was shot in downtown LA before the Covid-19 pandemic.

For ‘Ross & Rachel’, Stephanie has worked alongside the same director for the music video which includes an explosive dance sequence shot between Ireland, Vancouver and LA.

One of Ireland’s most-played female artists on the radio, Stephanie Rainey has a combined 30 million streams and views across social platforms.

Stephanie has previously played at Ireland’s primary music festivals including Indiependence and Electric Picnic.

Speaking on the music video, she said: "We made this video across three cities during lockdown - the dancers were filmed in Toronto, I was in Ireland and the edit was done in LA.

"I've wanted to make a video like this for a very long time - a love story told by two incredible dancers who can express a myriad of feelings through their movement and connection to each other.

She said that the video is all about the sparks that fly between two people - the push and pull of being in a relationship and inevitably realising that you are made for each other throughout all the ebbs and flows.

"I had such an amazing team across this track in general - from producing it with Cian Ducrot and Gary Keane to then getting to work with directors like Ran Pink. I'm so proud of this video," she added.

'Ross & Rachel' is available on music streaming platforms now.