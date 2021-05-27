Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 08:01

Man jailed for stealing six cans of cider from Cork shop which he said 'didn't even taste nice' 

When cautioned and asked if wanted to make any reply to the charge, James Ryan replied, “It didn’t even taste nice.”

Liam Heylin

A man stole six cans of cider and then complained that he did not really enjoy drinking them.

47-year-old James Ryan of 2 Orrery Terrace, Blarney Street, Cork, was charged by Garda Brian O’Sullivan with stealing the cider from the Mace shop at Riverstown, Glanmire, County Cork.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said Ryan wanted to plead guilty to the theft of the cider at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the theft was committed on April 18, 2020.

Ryan had 87 convictions for previous thefts.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted the 46-year-old and sentenced him to five months in prison.

