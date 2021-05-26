Cork hotel seeks playlist that is in tune with new street frontage

The Imperial Hotel is calling on the people of Cork to help them compile the ultimate playlist for their eco-friendly parklet on the South Mall.

The hotel is looking for people to share their favourite feel-good music that has a natural and green theme to give people a boost as they enjoy the outdoor seated area.

The parklet was created in January with support from Cork City Council, Benchspace Cork and the Cork Zero Waste group.

It is now a project of passion for the Imperial with locally sourced pollinator-friendly plants and herbs planted around the parklet as part of the hotel’s sustainability ethos and to bring a splash of natural colour to the South Mall.

There is also a newly added bike rack to facilitate cycle access.

General Manager of the Imperial Hotel, Bastien Peyraud, said: “The idea to curate a playlist for visitors stemmed from the sensory experience of this miniature urban greenspace - the aromatic plants, community atmosphere, and tasty food are the perfect stimulation of the senses.”

Once the playlist is compiled it will be available publicly on Spotify, so anyone with headphones can listen in on their personal device, ensuring that there is no noise pollution for other visitors.

The Imperial parklet is part of the Re-imagining Cork City Programme that aims to make Cork’s urban landscape more about the people.

Speaking about the planned pedestrianisation of Pembroke Street, Mr Peyraud said: “Outdoor dining has never been more important and we are delighted to have our eco- friendly little parklet complete with its Hanako flowers from West Cork, and soon our new venue Sketch will be accessible from Pembroke Street, a street which I’m sure will bustling shortly as there is so much variety on the street from the Imperial, to Maynes and Orso.

Those who would like to contribute a song suggestion for the ‘Parklet Playlist’ can tag @theimperialhotelcork on social media from today to be automatically in with a chance to win burritos for two at the parklet.