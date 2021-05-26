Gardaí appeal for public help in tracing four missing children from same family

Gardai have appealed for help in finding four children from the same family who have been missing for almost three weeks.

Thomas Connors, 12, Ann Connors, 10, Margaret Connors, seven, and Helen Connors, two, have been missing from the Dublin area since May 6.

Gardai say they have “ongoing concerns” about their well-being, and are trying to establish their whereabouts.

Photo of Helen, Ann and Margaret Connors

They say they may be travelling with a relative either around Ireland or may have entered Northern Ireland or the United Kingdom, gardaí said.

Photo of Thomas and Helen Connors

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 , the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.