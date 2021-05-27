Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 09:00

The Lantern Project scoops award for commitment to community development

The Lantern Project scoops award for commitment to community development

Lantern Project project worker Ger O'Sullivan and coordinator Karina Healy.

Breda Graham

The Lord Mayor’s Community and Voluntary Awards 2021 have recognised the work of the city’s Covid Heroes who stepped up to help those most in need during what has been a difficult year for all.

The awards recognise the work of the voluntary organisations that continued to provide services throughout the city during the pandemic under the umbrella of the Cork City Community Response Forum.

This year’s Community Development category winners The Lantern Project at Nano Nagle Place use learning, creativity and music to allow our participants to fully engage with the process of community development.

Coordinator Karina Healy said: “We love our work and are privileged and honoured to hold space for people who have experienced vulnerability in their lives and we are so looking forward to strengthening the relationships within our community and extending a welcoming hand to those who will engage with us in the future.

None of this could happen without the incredible support from the Nano Nagle Place team, board of management, the Presentation Sisters & our funders HSE, Cork Educational Training Board, National Lottery and others.

“We are not forgetting all the wonderful community organisations that we take example from and work side by side with.” Project Worker Ger O’Sullivan said that prior to Covid physical classes in wellbeing, music, gardening, and communications would have been held and when Covid-19 hit they moved everything online.

He said that social media was a great tool to connect with people and they organised Facebook live music events and wellbeing sessions, as well as YouTube tutorials for art and crochet.

He said those activities took them up to June and then Ms Healy came up with the idea of using Zoom, introducing those who weren’t tech-savvy to Zoom and getting people online so everyone could take part in online Zoom classes and sessions.

Mr O’Sullivan got the call from City Hall to inform him of their win during one of the Lantern Project’s socially distanced walks at The Lough, which have been taking place since the easing of restrictions, and was “delighted” with the news.

“During all the lockdowns we’ve been working at home. Thinking back you’d be saying how did we do it, but we did,” he said.

More in this section

Retail worker filling shelf with drinks in grocery store or customer taking can of beer or soda. Staff at supermarket stocking s Man jailed for stealing six cans of cider from Cork shop which he said 'didn't even taste nice' 
Cyberattack still causing disruptions at Cork hospitals Cyberattack still causing disruptions at Cork hospitals
Gardaí appeal for public help in tracing four missing children from same family Gardaí appeal for public help in tracing four missing children from same family
Law and justice concept

Man who carried wheel brace during armed robbery at Cork post office jailed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY