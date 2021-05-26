One released, one still being questioned, following city drug seizure

ONE man is still being questioned today about a seizure of drugs in Cork city on Monday night.

A second man who was arrested in relation to the seizure has been released without charge.

The seizure was made at around 8.30pm on Monday night when Gardaí from Gurranabraher were on routine patrol and stopped a car on Blarney Road. As two men in the car got out of the vehicle, one of the men discarded a package from his trousers and ran from the scene.

Following a short foot chase, the man was arrested. The packet was recovered and contained suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €20,000.

A search of the car resulted in €2,200 of suspected cannabis herb being found, as well as €2,000 of suspected cannabis vape cartridges and €1,200 of suspected cannabis jellies. Gardaí also seized a weighing scales and plastic bags.

The second man was arrested at the scene and brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.