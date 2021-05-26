Man due in court following drug and cash seizure

A MAN is due in court next week in connection with a seizure of cash and suspected drugs.

The discovery was made yesterday afternoon during a search of a property on Upper John Street by gardaí from the Mayfield District Drugs Unit.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €10,500 of suspected cannabis herb. Gardaí also seized a large amount of plastic bags, a weighing scales, over €1,000 in cash and mobile phones.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and was detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court on June 2.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.