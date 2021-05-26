Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 10:19

Man due in court following drug and cash seizure

Man due in court following drug and cash seizure

The man was questioned at Mayfield garda station.

A MAN is due in court next week in connection with a seizure of cash and suspected drugs.

The discovery was made yesterday afternoon during a search of a property on Upper John Street by gardaí from the Mayfield District Drugs Unit.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €10,500 of suspected cannabis herb. Gardaí also seized a large amount of plastic bags, a weighing scales, over €1,000 in cash and mobile phones.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and was detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court on June 2.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

More in this section

Two gardaí being treated in hospital after shooting Two gardaí being treated in hospital after shooting
West Cork fishermen begin journey to city ahead of demonstration West Cork fishermen begin journey to city ahead of demonstration
Covid numbers: 365 new cases reported  Covid numbers: 365 new cases reported 
cork gardacork crime
Developers behind apartment plans at Bessborough 'happy to conduct further site investigation'

LATEST: Bessborough apartment plan, described by Cork TD as 'insensitive and hurtful', has been rejected

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY