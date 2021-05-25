Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 22:00

West Cork fishermen begin journey to city ahead of demonstration

Pic taken from the Roise Catriona of one of the boats in a flotilla of trawlers making their way from Castletownbere to the Port of Cork. Photo Neil Michael.

Roisin Burke

Fishermen in Cork have left their region en route to the city harbour to hold a “show and tell demonstration” on the city’s docks on Wednesday morning to highlight their concerns about the industry and to call for more support.

In cooperation with the Port of Cork Authority and An Garda Síochána, fishing vessels will assemble off Roches Point, and steam up the River Lee to the quays in Cork City.

 After a short rally, fishermen and their families plan to walk in solidarity to the Taoiseach’s office in Turners Cross to hand-deliver a letter outlining the plight of the industry.

The Port of Cork released a statement on social media saying following “proactive conversations” they have agreed to facilitate fishing vessels at Cork City Quays. 

The Port said the awareness campaign would not impact on commercial traffic or port operations.

