Another 365 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed today with 41 in ICU and 103 in Hospital.

The total cumulative number of confirmed cases in Cork is 22,757 to date.

Of the cumulative number of confirmed cases in Cork, the rate per 100,000 people is 4,192.00.

Up to May 11, there were 1,922,913 vaccinations administered: 1,408,105 first doses and 514,808 second doses.

Of these, 1,278,103 are Pfizer-BioNTech, 553,304 are AstraZeneca and 90,956 are Moderna.