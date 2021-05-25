Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 17:07

Pupils of school hit by significant Covid outbreak return to classroom

PUPILS of a Cork school hit by Covid-19 at every class level have started returning to school in recent days.

Ann Murphy

PUPILS of a Cork school hit by Covid-19 at every class level have started returning to school in recent days.

Parents of pupils in Scoil Bhríde in Rathcormac were told in a letter on Monday afternoon: “It was great to have so many of the pupils and teachers who had been restricting their movements back in class today having received a negative or ‘not detected’ result in a second test (Day 10 test) the weekend!” 

The letter added that there had been three new positive cases in the past week but that “none of those cases were in school during their infectious period”.

Early last week, parents were notified of an outbreak of the virus in the school and sports activities in Rathcormac and nearby Fermoy were postponed.

Leaving Certificate students in secondary schools in Fermoy returned to online learning last week after cases in all three schools.

Meanwhile, underage GAA training in Clonakilty has postponed due to Covid cases in local schools.

#covid-19cork education
