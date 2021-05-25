Man sentenced for kicking and stamping on another man when he fell

An altercation at a nightclub in Ballincollig resulted in one man chasing another and then kicking and stamping on him when he fell after running away.

Now the man who admitted assault causing harm - 32-year-old Aaron Kelleher of 27 Highfield Park, Ballincollig, County Cork – has been given a total jail term of 18 months suspended.

Garda Seán Lee said Aaron Kelleher was in the Darby Arms and the injured man put his arm on his shoulder and there was some kind of altercation. The injured party left the scene and Kelleher followed him on to the Old Square in Ballincollig.

Garda Lee said that when the injured party was running away he fell onto his right side and Aaron Kelleher stamped on his body on the ground and on his head. This incident occurred on August 4 2018.

On the following day there was a second incident also involving the accused man, Aaron Kelleher, where there was an affray. A number of people arrived outside Kelleher’s house at Highfield Park and they were told that he was not there.

Garda Lee said that shortly afterwards the defendant arrived on the scene and started shouting at the group. He also began fighting with one of the men.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was told that the man who was assaulted after the Darby Arms incident was not seriously injured and sustained only soft tissue injuries. Kelleher brought €1,000 compensation to Cork Circuit Criminal Court to compensate him.

Garda Lee said Kelleher was very co-operative when questioned. While he had previous convictions he had none for assault or engaging in an affray.

Donal O’Sullivan defence barrister said, “He obviously got involved in something he should not have got involved in. He paid €1,000. He pleaded guilty. He has been out of trouble. He has gone for treatment for drink.”

Judge Ó Donnabháin said, “He followed the other man. He fell. He kicked and stamped on him on the ground. There was some to-ing and fro-ing between them but that does not excuse him.”

Concluding sentencing, the judge said he would impose an 18-month suspended sentence for assault causing harm and six months suspended for the affray.